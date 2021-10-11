CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 images and details leaked

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Amazfit smartwatches are about to be unveiled. Images, specs, and details have been leaked over the weekend before the official reveal this week. Three new models are expected: the Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GT3 3 Pro, and the Amazfit GTS 3. The wearable devices will launch globally later and in China tomorrow, October 12. The watches will run on ZEPP OS which is developed by the Amazfit team. They are all ideal to use for health and fitness tracking.

