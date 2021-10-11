Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 images and details leaked

The new Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra has just leaked online - such as leaked images of the packaging, specs, and any new features. The watch will have the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and will have the same old 72 hours of battery life, just like its predecessor. It will have a dual-layer display that powers down to a monochrome LCD, though the highest resolution it can achieve would be at AMOLED. It will run Wear OS 2.0 when launched, but will eventually get Wear OS 3.0. As these are only leaks, we do not know what the price will be.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO