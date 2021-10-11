26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Union County’s COVID-19 case count is continuing to increase.

Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union County over the weekend ending Sunday, Oct. 11. This brings county’s running total of COVID-19 cases to 3,092, according to Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo, who was reporting information provided by Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for the Center for Human Development.

Scarfo said that as of Friday, Oct. 8, 56% of Union County residents age 18 and up had been vaccinated for COVID-19. This is up 2.3 percentage points from Sept. 13 when the OHA reported that 53.7% of Union County residents age 18 and older had been vaccinated.

The latest statistics from the Oregon Health Authority indicate that as of Thursday Oct. 7, Union County’s vaccination rate for people of all ages was 45.6%, bringing the total number of people vaccinated here on that date to 12,232.

The vaccination rate for Wallowa County residents is 65.3% for those age 18 and older and in Baker County it is 51.9%. A total of 3,938 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Wallowa County and 7,444 have been vaccinated in Baker County, according to the OHA.

Union County has the 26th lowest vaccination rate in the state in the age 18 and up category, Wallowa County is ranked 16th and Baker is ranked 31st out of Oregon’s 36 counties. Washington County has the highest vaccination rate in this category at 81.1%, Hood River County is second at 80.6% and Multnomah County is third at 80.3%.