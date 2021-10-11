Public tours available at Church of Jesus Christ's Mesa Temple after renovation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After three years of renovations, the historic Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reopening. For the next several weeks, the temple will be open to the public for tours. Although there were tours offered after the temple's renovation in 1975, the chance to go inside for those who aren't members of The Church of Jesus Christ is practically a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.www.azfamily.com
