Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Amodio Rodeo” is officially over at Jeopardy! as long-running champ, Matt Amodio‘s winning streak came to an end during the October 11 episode. Amodio’s 38-game streak was toppled by new competitor Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida. The fiercely competitive match was a close call as Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee lead the score for most of the game before coming in second place.

Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

Det_FG Seibert 39, 10:34. Min_Mattison 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:20. Det_Swift 7 run (Hodge pass from Goff), :37. RUSHING_Detroit, J.Williams 13-57, Swift 11-51. Minnesota, Mattison 25-113, Cousins 1-4, Abdullah 1-2, Ham 1-1. PASSING_Detroit, Goff 21-35-1-203. Minnesota, Cousins 25-34-1-275. RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-65, Swift 6-53, Cephus 3-38, Hockenson 2-22,...
DETROIT, MI
Buckley finishes perfect in Northwest; Lake City scores football win

BUCKLEY — That’s a perfect finish. Buckley wrapped up a perfect Northwest Conference soccer slate with a 3-1 win over rival Leland on Saturday. Jake Romzek got the Bears on the board first with a goal off an assist from Tyler Milarch. Leland tied it at 1-1 before the half on a penaly kick.
BUCKLEY, MI
NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
NHL
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (62)6-015502. 2. Iowa6-014763. 3. Cincinnati5-014075. 4. Oklahoma6-013366.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports on TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S) ESPNU — Indiana at Penn St. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S) NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Jessamine Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky. NBA BASKETBALL. 6:30 p.m. ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at Charlotte. 9 p.m. NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Utah. NHL HOCKEY. 7:30 p.m. TNT —...
FIFA
Nets won't play Irving until he meets vaccine requirement

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He just won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he does. The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games.
NBA
Mount Pleasant ousts Cadillac

CADILLAC — That’s a wrap. Cadillac saw its boys’ soccer season come to an end with a 5-2 loss to Mount Pleasant in a Division 2 district contest Wednesday at the CASA fields. The Oilers advance to host Petoskey on Tuesday. Scoring for the Vikings were senior Kyle Conradson and...
CADILLAC, MI

