Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End
The “Amodio Rodeo” is officially over at Jeopardy! as long-running champ, Matt Amodio‘s winning streak came to an end during the October 11 episode. Amodio’s 38-game streak was toppled by new competitor Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida. The fiercely competitive match was a close call as Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee lead the score for most of the game before coming in second place.www.cadillacnews.com
