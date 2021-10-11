Iran’s Oil Minister Presents Creative Plan To Draw In New Crude Oil Investment
Iran is offering crude oil in exchange for goods or investments in its oil industry, oil minister Javad Owji told Iranian TV, as quoted by Bloomberg. The plan has yet to be approved by the Iranian parliament, Owji said. It remained unspecified whether it was targeting local or foreign investors. The overall sentiment, however, is optimistic, thanks to the latest developments on the oil and gas markets that favor oil producers.oilprice.com
Comments / 0