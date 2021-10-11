Iran’s Oil Minister Presents Creative Plan To Draw In New Crude Oil Investment

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...

