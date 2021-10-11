CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Iran’s Oil Minister Presents Creative Plan To Draw In New Crude Oil Investment

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran is offering crude oil in exchange for goods or investments in its oil industry, oil minister Javad Owji told Iranian TV, as quoted by Bloomberg. The plan has yet to be approved by the Iranian parliament, Owji said. It remained unspecified whether it was targeting local or foreign investors. The overall sentiment, however, is optimistic, thanks to the latest developments on the oil and gas markets that favor oil producers.

