Top 20 Wealthiest Actresses in the World
Acting is profitable for the cream of Hollywood actors. While female actors still earn less than their male compatriots, they can still make a fortune if they show talent and hit on the right roles. These days we have many up-and-coming actresses who earn millions, but there’s also the old guard, which still leads the way. If you want to know who are the top 20 wealthiest actresses in the world, stick with us. Read, and the knowledge of Hollywood high-earners will be yours.demotix.com
Comments / 0