2021-22 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 7): Doug Berg & Emily Williams

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Week 7 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg and East Mills' Emily Williams. Berg had a stellar week of cross country, running to a fourth-place finish out of 288 runners at Atlantic. Berg also ran to an individual title at his home meet on Monday in 17:58 -- 39 seconds better than the runner-up. Berg is currently ranked No. 9 in Class 1A by the IATC.

