Ex-DHS general counsel joins Womble to head white-collar team

(Reuters) - Joe Whitley, the first general counsel at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has joined Womble Bond Dickinson from Baker Donelson to lead its white-collar and investigations team, Womble announced Monday.

Whitley will be based in Atlanta, but will also work out of Washington, D.C., the firm said. Whitley spent more than a decade working in government with roles at DHS and the U.S. Department of Justice. He eventually moved to Baker Donelson, where he spent the last seven years, and recently led the government enforcement and investigations practice.

Tennessee-founded Baker Donelson has 22 offices across the southern portion of the U.S., while trans-Atlantic firm Womble has 27 offices in various regions in the U.S. and U.K. Womble has about 50 attorneys working in D.C. and 50 working in Atlanta.

Whitley said he finds the international scope of Womble's work appealing, given the global nature of white-collar enforcement. He also said he was drawn to the firm's expertise in areas such as tax enforcement.

“I think the Biden administration will be pushing white- collar, knowing Attorney General [Merrick] Garland and Deputy Attorney General [Lisa] Monaco as I do, I think we'll see more white-collar enforcement. So this law firm really bolsters my practice,” said Whitley, who said he expects all his clients to make the move with him.

Whitley was appointed as the first general counsel of DHS in 2003 by former President George W. Bush. He spent two years in the position, before leaving the government for private practice, according to Womble.

A representative from Baker Donelson said the firm “wishes Mr. Whitley the very best.”

Womble has hired several lawyers this year from Baker Donelson in Washington, where the firm said Whitley will spend a "significant" portion of his time.

In August, Womble added international trade attorneys Alan Enslen and John Scannapieco from Baker Donelson in the nation's capital, along with two associates. Earlier this month, the firm also brought on government contracts lawyer Josh Mullen in Washington.

(This story has been updated to include comment from Baker Donelson.)