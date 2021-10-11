CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers betting favorites to win Super Bowl at U.S. sportsbooks

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

For the first time since January 2020, someone other than the Kansas City Chiefs is the consensus favorite to win the Super Bowl. The defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved atop the odds to win the Super Bowl this week at U.S. sportsbooks. The Buccaneers are 11-2 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Buffalo Bills at 6-1. Kansas City is 13-2 while the Los Angeles Rams, at 17-2, round out the teams with single-digit Super Bowl odds.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Caesars Sportsbook#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#Espn Stats Information#The Green Bay Packers#The Arizona Cardinals#The Dallas Cowboys#The Los Angeles Chargers
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Richard Sherman will help Buccaneers defend Super Bowl crown

After recently having to deal with some off-field issues and remaining unsigned through the early part of the 2021 NFL season, Richard Sherman has found a new home with the reigning Super Bowl champs. With the Tampa Buccaneers, Sherman will fit in nicely with their defense and provide them with depth and veteran leadership in their secondary.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
thelines.com

Best SNF Sportsbook Promos: Tampa Bay Buccaneers At New England Patriots

The marquee game of the year so far in the NFL has generated tons of buzz, and Sunday Night Football sportsbook promos are everywhere for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots. Last week, Aaron Rodgers spoke of “the romance of football” after the thrilling comeback in Santa Clara....
NFL
CBS Sports

When is the 2022 Super Bowl: Time, date, and location of Super Bowl 56

After a six-year hiatus, the Super Bowl will return to the Golden State in February of 2022. Super Bowl LVI will be held inside California's SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020. The home of the Rams and Chargers, SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, about a 20-minute drive from Los Angeles. Super Bowl LVI is slated to be kicked off on Sunday, February 6.
NFL
lineups.com

Bet $1 & Win $150 For Sunday Night Football With DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook page to get a full review. There, you will also find more details on promos and betting!. DraftKings is offering news users a very enticing first-time user promotion for its sportsbook! NFL Week 4 is the last week you can access this promotion, so you better hurry up and click through one of our links on the DraftKings banners to be redirected there! This promo ends on October 4, 2021. This promotion offers an amazing $150 in free bets if you bet only $1 on any NFL game in Week 4. The free bets will be paid to you instantly through six $25 bets into your DraftKings account and are valid for seven days. If you do not use your free bets, you will void the award. If you want to take part in this, click on one of our many DraftKings banners, and it will redirect you to the DraftKings site. Once you create an account, you will have to deposit at least $5 into it. You will still be eligible for the promotion, even though you deposited more than $1. When your account is set up, place your $1 bet on any NFL game in Week 4.
GAMBLING
SportsGrid

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Miami Dolphins (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 47.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105) Tom Brady brings the top-ranked passing offense back home after splitting two tough road games as the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the 1-3 Miami Dolphins. The road team projects to be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss his third straight contest with a rib injury. The losers of three straight hope to have the second-year signal-caller out of Alabama back for their next game in London, but for now, it will be a struggling Jacoby Brissett under center. Miami will look to topple a massive 10-point spread at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday afternoon.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers lose key member of Super Bowl defense for at least a month

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elected to place cornerback Carlton Davis III on the injured reserve list due to his quad injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Davis will now miss Tampa Bay’s upcoming three games because of this notable injury. This will at the least make him eligible to return to action by the team’s Week 8 divisional showdown with the New Orleans Saints. But, as Rapoport further added, he is more likely to be back on the field in four to six weeks.
NFL
bleachernation.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Offers Bet $5, Win $150 On Bucs vs. Eagles TNF

This week’s Thursday Night Football showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles is an intriguing one and the newest FanDuel Sportsbook promo is offering a 30-1 odds boost on either team to win. This newest iteration of the 30-1 odds boost from FanDuel Sportsbook has been a hit for new users interested in signing up and getting a low-risk, high-reward promo.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy