Buccaneers betting favorites to win Super Bowl at U.S. sportsbooks
For the first time since January 2020, someone other than the Kansas City Chiefs is the consensus favorite to win the Super Bowl. The defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved atop the odds to win the Super Bowl this week at U.S. sportsbooks. The Buccaneers are 11-2 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Buffalo Bills at 6-1. Kansas City is 13-2 while the Los Angeles Rams, at 17-2, round out the teams with single-digit Super Bowl odds.ktbb.com
