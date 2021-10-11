Georgia rolls past Alabama as new betting favorite

After an upset-filled first half of the college football season, there’s a new top dog in the odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship — Georgia. The undefeated and top-ranked Bulldogs catapulted past Alabama this week and are now the consensus favorites to win the national championship at U.S. sportsbooks. Georgia is 7-5 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Alabama at 2-1. Ohio State is next at 9-1, followed by Oklahoma (14-1), Iowa (20-1), Cincinnati (25-1) and Michigan (30-1).