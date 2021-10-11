BG tops Miami
Bowling Green midfielder Maya Dean (7) heads the ball against Miami’s Hailey Matthews (5) while Bowling Green’s Nikki Cox and Miami’s Camber Hayes (11) look on during the first half of a soccer match Sunday at Cochrane Stadium in Bowing Green. BG defeated Miami University, 3-1, in the process moving past the RedHawks in the Mid-American Conference standings. Madi Wolfbauer scored a pair of goals for the Falcons (5-5-3, 4-1-1 MAC), who have won three consecutive matches. Katie Cox had the Falcons’ first goal of the afternoon, coming early in the second half. Visit www.sent-trib.com to view a photo gallery.www.sent-trib.com
Comments / 0