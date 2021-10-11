Carney extends Delaware public health emergency for third time

The Washtenaw County Health Department remains committed to protecting the public health. The Michigan Public Health Code, MCL 333.2451 and MCL 333.2453, as well as State Administrative Rule R325.175(4), promulgated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services pursuant to MCL 333.2226(d), authorize local health departments to issue orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Department issued its Isolation and Quarantine Order in Educational Settings (dated 9/2/21, updated 9/15/21) and its Wearing of Masks in Educational Settings Within Washtenaw County (dated 9/2/21) pursuant to this statutory and regulatory authority. While the recently enacted state budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 contains language addressing the effect that an emergency order may have on appropriated funds, the Health Department retains the authority to issue and enforce its emergency orders. Accordingly, the Isolation and Quarantine Order in Educational Settings (dated 9/2/21, updated 9/15/21) and its Wearing of Masks in Educational Settings Within Washtenaw County (dated 9/2/21) remain in effect in accordance with the provisions of those orders.

