Nintendo's retro NES LEGO set is back in stock now – how to buy

Cover picture for the articleLEGO and Nintendo's brick set based on the classic NES gaming system is finally back in stock after selling out in the past. This 2,646-piece LEGO set will take builders back to the early days of gaming to recreate the original Nintendo console, a classic controller, a Super Mario Bros game cartridge and a TV to display the game.

