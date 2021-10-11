CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens gameday portal: Postgame reaction from Ravens’ 31-25 overtime win over the Colts

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YAvk_0cOEbWx800
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor carries the ball during a 76-yard touchdown catch-and-run during Monday night's game against the Ravens. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun

Welcome to your Ravens watching companion. Return here throughout the game for real-time recaps and analysis. Don’t see the live blog? View it here .

Comments / 0

Related
baltimoreravens.com

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Ravens Gameday#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens bring in two players for tryouts on Friday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster around for the entirety of the 2021 season. They’ve brought in multiple new faces from outside the organization to contribute, and they’ve also had many players come in for tryouts to see if they could be a fit for the organization. On...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens have two OL in for tryouts on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling around their offensive line in a big way throughout the 2021 season. While they’ve moved around players on their starting group, they’ve also been shuffling their depth around, as they’ve needed to rely on contributions from multiple players. On Tuesday, Baltimore brought in two...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wnav.com

Ravens and The NFL Thursday Night Football

The Ravens have put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year. He said in a statement Tuesday that his ankle isn’t where it needs to be, and he looks forward to coming back fully healthy in 2022. Stanley has been a regular starter for the Ravens since beginning his NFL career in 2016. Now at 5 & 1 and at the top of the AFC North, the Ravens prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. Our coverage begins at 12:30 on WNAV.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts

The Ravens pulled off another improbable comeback against the Colts, beating Indianapolis 31-25 in overtime as Lamar Jackson put up the greatest passing performance of his career. Here are five things we learned Monday night: The Ravens are, of all things, a passing team. They said he could not throw. They said it before the draft and during his first training camp. They said it again, a ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens win in OT in crazy game with Colts, 31-25

Carson Wentz played very well, well enough to expect the Colts would win… but then stuff started happening. Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Jackson...
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Ravens rally to beat Colts 31-25 in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS – Lamar Jackson hit Marquise Brown for a five-yard touchdown to complete a furious rally as the Ravens beat the Colts 31 to 25 in overtime in Baltimore on Monday Night Football. The Ravens scored two touchdowns and converted two two-point attempts in the fourth quarter and Rodrigo Blankenship,...
NFL
KESQ

Colts don’t get their kicks in 31-25 OT loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was warming up before facing the Ravens when suddenly he felt a twinge in his hip that would last the entire night. His angst — and that of the Colts — extended well beyond the final whistle of their 31-25 overtime defeat Monday. Blankenship missed a conversion, had one field goal try blocked and was wide left on a 47-yard attempt at the end of regulation. The misfires were just part of an overall collapse by Indianapolis, which held a 25-9 lead with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter before fading to defeat.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lamar Jackson leads Ravens back to overtime win over Colts

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short TD passes...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Colts' 31-25 loss to Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) nearly pulled off a miraculous upset on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) on Monday night but a late, fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 31-25 loss in overtime. It was pure domination by the Colts for the first three quarters as they took a 25-9...
NFL
chatsports.com

5 takeaways from the Ravens’ 31-25 victory over the Colts

Against the Colts on Monday night, the Ravens found themselves engaged in a thrilling, down-to-the-wire finish. This is a spot they’re already plenty familiar with this season and have come out on both the winning and losing side of these types of games. It took a 19-point comeback effort in...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Ravens win in overtime on Marquise Brown touchdown

The Baltimore Ravens completed their incredible comeback against the Indianapolis Colts with an overtime touchdown to wide receiver Marquise Brown. After trailing 22-3 in the third quarter, the Ravens fought back to tie the game in regulation before scoring a touchdown on the first possession of overtime. Ravens overtime-winning touchdown.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy