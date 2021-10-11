Opioid settlement

This (Wednesday) morning, Iowa Attorney General (AG), Tom Miller, outlined an agreement with University of Iowa (UI) Health Care on a statewide opioid treatment program supported by $3.8 million in settlement funds. The multi-faceted approach to providing opioid treatment to Iowans has specialists conducting extensive outreach and training of physicians and other healthcare providers on how to treat opioid addiction using Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT). They will also provide consultation and treatment in complex addiction cases. “From the beginning of our efforts to hold opioid makers and others accountable, my goal has always been to help Iowans who are victims of the opioid epidemic,” Miller says. “The first settlement is kick-starting these efforts.” The $3.8 million is from the AG’s settlement with McKinsey & Co., one of the world’s largest consulting firms who is alleged to have contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and consulting services to opioid manufacturers. “UI Health Care is a logical partner because of its expertise in addiction treatment and prior experience providing MAT training to physicians across the state,” Miller adds. UI Health Care launched a MAT clinic in 2017 that utilizes buprenorphine or methadone to treat addiction and withdrawal. Both are highly effective in preventing overdose deaths. There are currently only 108 MAT-trained providers in Iowa, making it difficult to find local treatments. This has exacerbated the problem during the pandemic as opioid-related deaths rose nearly 36 percent in 2020. Future settlement funds will be used for support and expansion of the program. Iowans seeking help can use the contact points included below.

