Opioid settlement

Log Cabin Democrat
 3 days ago

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge stood with local law enforcement and leaders from cities and counties throughout Arkansas to announce the signed Arkansas Opioids Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement clarifies the allocation and use of $216 million in the national settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors and that each party cities, counties and state will receive one-third of the funds.

