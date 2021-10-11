Frost Advisory: How to protect your plants

EUGENE, Ore. -- With a frost advisory in place for Tuesday overnight into the morning, you'll want to protect any sensitive plants you have from the cold. Down to Earth Home & Garden in Eugene recommends covering up any sensitive plants on nights when frost is expected. Nursery lead Peter Janes said your annuals run the biggest risk of dying from the cold. You'll want to make sure your fall vegetables are covered up, along with other plants such as pansies, asters and mums.