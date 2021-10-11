CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Superstar Matt Amodio Finally Loses on Day 38 of Streak

By Fletcher Peters
 3 days ago

After five hosts, two seasons, and four months, Jeopardy! superstar Matt Amodio has reached his final game. On tonight's episode of the quiz show, the Amodio Rodeo ended with the competitor wrapping his 38-day streak at the hands of competitor Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Florida. In his time on Jeopardy!, Amodio raked in a whopping $1,518,601 in winnings.

Deseret News

'Jeopardy!' millionaire reveals the first thing he wants to spend his money on

There’s a lot Matt Amodio still hasn’t processed concerning his huge run on “Jeopardy!”. First, there’s the fact that he recently secured his 33rd win on the quiz show and passed James Holzhauer in the show’s Hall of Fame for most games won. Now, he holds the No. 2 spot in that category — although he’s still 42 wins away from dethroning “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Hosts for Rest of Current Season Reportedly Revealed

Jeopardy! has revealed its hosts for the rest of the season. According to TMZ, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over the hosting duties after Mike Richards exited the show. Sony productions sources told TMZ that the show is going to have two hosts for at least for the rest of the season with Bialik hosting more than half of the episodes and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes.
Outsider.com

'Jeopardy!': Ken Jennings Sends Special Message to Matt Amodio as Historic Run Comes to an End

Following Matt Amodio‘s historic run on Jeopardy! finally coming to an end last night, game show legend Ken Jennings sent a special message to the former champion. The 30-year-old Yale Ph.D. student went on a lengthy win streak for the ages during recent months. His 38-game streak lasted so long it overlapped into two seasons and involved multiple hosts as the game show continued to look for a permanent host.
Decider

Matt Amodio Denies 'Jeopardy!' Conspiracy Theories Saying He Lost on Purpose

Jeopardy! fans aren’t ready to get rid of superstar Matt Amodio just yet. When the champion lost his first game after a record-setting 38-day streak, audiences mourned the loss of one of the game show’s best players. But some weren’t convinced the player was earnestly defeated — a few fans took to social media to express their doubts after Monday’s (Oct. 11) show, suggesting Amodio threw the game. And following plenty of speculation, Amodio himself has commented on the matter.
Primetimer

Matt Amodio says his Jeopardy! 38-game winning streak ended after the show returned from a weekslong production hiatus

On his previous trip to the set, Amodio won 15 victories in three straight days of taping, many of them decisive “runaways” in which he could not be caught entering Final Jeopardy! But this time he found he couldn’t settle back into the groove of filming yet, and he was still feeling a bit “disheveled” that early in the day. “I got off to an early good start, but Double Jeopardy! went terribly for me. I was pretty soundly defeated,” Amodio told The Washington Post. “It was weird because in previous games, there were stretches where I lost the timing of the buzzer, but it was early enough in the games where the dollar values weren’t so high that I could recover later. … It had never been that long a stretch during a crucial point of time in the game.” ALSO: Jeopardy! regains syndication's No. 1 spot for the first time since mid-April.
