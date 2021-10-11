‘Jeopardy!’ Superstar Matt Amodio Finally Loses on Day 38 of Streak
After five hosts, two seasons, and four months, Jeopardy! superstar Matt Amodio has reached his final game. On tonight's episode of the quiz show, the Amodio Rodeo ended with the competitor wrapping his 38-day streak at the hands of competitor Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Florida. In his time on Jeopardy!, Amodio raked in a whopping $1,518,601 in winnings.
