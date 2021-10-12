Carlisle school board may vote on a policy to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes
Carlisle Area School Board members may vote Oct. 21 on a policy that formalizes guidance for the prevention and recognition of sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes. “The policy covers practices that we have done for the last several years,” Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said last week. The practices not only serve the best interests of students, but are required by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, she said.cumberlink.com
