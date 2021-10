For the first time this season, we will have a full slate of football games on the Twin Harbors this weekend. And it only took six weeks into the season. Sarcasm aside, a temporary sigh of relief was felt for fans of local high school football as no Twin Harbors area teams reported game cancellations earlier this week, meaning that at the time of this writing Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Montesano, Elma and the remaining schools in the area will have normally scheduled games for Week 6 of the prep football season.

ABERDEEN, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO