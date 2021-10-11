CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Sniper ex-wife offers free, online domestic violence talk

By WGCU
wgcu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the DC Sniper attacks terrorized that city in 2002, few knew that the shooter was a domestic abuser, looking to kill his ex-wife and get custody of their children. The sniper’s ex-wife, Mildred Muhammed, survived her husband John’s attempts to kill her, and went on to become an expert in domestic violence, an author, and a speaker on the topic. Her mission is to educate people and dash the many misunderstandings that exist about domestic abuse. Especially when the abuse is emotional and verbal but not physical.

news.wgcu.org

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

