DC Sniper ex-wife offers free, online domestic violence talk

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and following the Gabby Petito case, the issue is coming to light more than ever. CW44’s Casey Albritton spoke to two local domestic violence organization leaders about how many domestic violence cases they are seeing right now and what you should do in a dangerous situation. Lariana Forsythe with an organization called Community Action Stops Abuse or CASA says “It is happening all over the place.” Domestic violence… it’s an issue that many people all over the United States face every day. “Our numbers are elevated for this year. 2020 was...

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO