Jourdanton, TX

Mildred Lois Laymance Krueger Emmons

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMildred Lois Laymance Krueger Emmons passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Methodist Hospital South in Jourdanton, Texas. Mildred was born Tuesday, April 9, 1929, in Brownsboro, Texas, to Vollie and Cresie Laymance. She married her husband Albert A. Krueger on Tuesday, January 22, 1946. They had two daughters, Linda and Janice. Mildred’s life was surrounded by motherhood. They took in her youngest sister’s children after her passing. Albert and Mildred raised Jerry, Gwendolyn, and Jim as their own children.

