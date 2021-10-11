CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Remastered Rumored To Be Full Price Video Game Release

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Theft Auto is a popular video game franchise, and it’s not surprising to see the game IP constantly get swamped with rumors. For a few years now, we’ve been waiting on the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6. However, it was quickly transitioned to a rumored Grand Theft Auto trilogy remasters. That rumor proved to be accurate as Rockstar Games recently unveiled the Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Remastered Edition.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy confirmed, spotted on South Korean games rating board

Over the last couple of weeks, numerous reports have surfaced that suggested that Rockstar Games is working on a remaster for its original trilogy of Grand Theft Auto games. Now, the title for the remastered trilogy has been spotted in South Korea’s games rating board, which basically confirms that it is in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Almost Confirmed

The long-rumored GTA Trilogy Remastered seems more and more likely every passing day. The game compilation, which contains the remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, was revealed via GRAC, short for Game Rating and Administration Committee. GRAC is the video game rating board in South Korea. Meaning...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Collection Leaked For Switch

New evidence has emerged that a Grand Theft Auto trilogy collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was rated by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee. This took place on September 30th and adds weight to recent rumors. Originally from Kotaku, the rumors suggest that Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are getting remasters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Game Mechanics#Rockstar Games#Grand Theft Auto 6#The Grand Theft Auto
gamepur.com

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy is seemingly found within the Rockstar Launcher update

Twitter user Ben, specializing in news related to Rockstar Games, found more evidence for the unannounced Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy. Ben discovered open slots for Grand Theft Auto III, San Andreas, and Vice City on the Unreal Engine within the files of the Rockstar Launcher store, and points out that these slots have been in the Rockstar Launcher since the website’s September update.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy could be a $70 purchase

The GTA remastered trilogy could be a full price game, according to one retailer listing. That's according to Base.com, as spotted by the Twitter user below. The UK-based retailer has listed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for £55 on last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, and £65 on new-gen platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gameranx.com

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Announces New Class

On October 13, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is getting a massive new update, adding a new class, new gameplay-based reward system, and new end-game challenge. The SEGA title has over 9 million players globally and the free-to-play online action RPG has continued to impress since its release in June 2021. The original Phantasy Star Online 2 title was released in Japan in 2012, while New Genesis is a massively updated game set in the same universe.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Among Us Developers Claims Console Ports Still Coming This Year

Among Us might have launched in 2018, but it blew up in popularity in 2020. A year where all of us were stuck indoors because of the worldwide health pandemic, Among Us was just one of the games to connect friends socially. This social deduction game is still a fan favorite today, but we’ve been limited to the platforms on which we could enjoy this game. Now it looks like there are still plans to see the title hit console platforms this year.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Might Include Online Play

Announced during last month’s Nintendo Direct stream, Kirby and the Forgotten Land made quite the splash. The lengthy trailer for the title featured our favorite pink blob washing up on a deserted beach and exploring what looked to be a post-apocalyptic city. Though seemingly darker than the traditional Kirby title, the 3D platformer is one of the most hyped Nintendo titles at the moment. Our expectations have been tempered until an actual release date is announced, but a new discovery today is making fans even more curious about this new game.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077: Can The Next-Gen Update Really Fix The Game?

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming up on one year since it was first released and, for many, the game is still unplayable. Will the Next-Gen update that’s still scheduled for release this year fix that? Cyberpunk 2077 was famously removed from the PlayStation Store after the debacle of a launch it had. The game was so bad on original PS4 consoles that it was essentially deemed unplayable. The situation was the same for Xbox One owners, with Microsoft posting a warning message on the games store page. Microsoft also offered full refunds to players who had purchased the game digitally.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Star Wars Video Game Announcement Teased For December 14

There will always be a ton of hype and anticipation for anything Star Wars-related. The IP has been around for decades and continues to thrive today. We have new television series, movies, toys, clothing, and video games. Recently it was unveiled by Disney that there would be some new products coming out, which isn’t a surprise to anyone. However, it looks like every Tuesday, as we advance for the rest of the year will be held to announce a new product line.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Puts Players Into A PvPvE Game Mode

There was plenty of fans out there that said Battlefield 2042 needed a battle royale game mode. However, that doesn’t look like it will happen with this installment, or at least not happening at launch. With that said, there is a new game mode that was unveiled today called Hazard Zone. This is a new extraction-type game mode that will put players in a PvPvE experience. It’s another competitive multiplayer game mode that pins teams of players against each other in the various maps found within the game.
VIDEO GAMES
8 News Now

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread Sets Sales Records

The Metroid franchise is a classic one for Nintendo. Since the Nintendo Entertainment System, we have seen Metroid games come out into the marketplace. It hit mainline console platforms for Nintendo along with their mobile handheld lineup. However, the Metroid IP might not topple over some of Nintendo’s over-big-name series. Still, it was clear that fans were eager for another brand new classic Metroid video game installment. So when Metroid Dread was announced and launched into the marketplace, Nintendo might have expected some good sales numbers.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop First Major Update Is Now Available

Deathloop was one of the significantly anticipated FPS games coming out into the marketplace this year. Developed under Arkane Studios, the game was unveiled before Microsoft acquired Arkane. Despite being owned under Microsoft, the company was able to keep their original exclusive deal and allowed Deathloop to be a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5 console platform, alongside PC. Players can now enjoy Deathloop’s first significant update to the game, which addresses several attributes to the title.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

The Battlefield 2042 Beta Shows That It Needs More Time

Battlefield 2042’s beta went live earlier this month amid much fanfare and hype. However, that fanfare was short-lived as the beta showed that the game certainly needs more time. It’s now clear why Battlefield 2042 was delayed from its original release date later this month to the end of November but it’s doubtful that it will be enough time to fix the issues present in the beta.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy