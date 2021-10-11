Zebulon Police play ball with teens

An elementary school in Seattle has cancelled its annual Halloween parade this year as the event “marginalises students of colour who do not celebrate the holiday”.The Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary School’s racial equity team decided to cancel the “Pumpkin Parade”, where students dress up in Halloween costumes, after deliberating for five years. Parents were told about their decision on 8 October through a newsletter.“Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalises students of colour who do not celebrate the holiday. Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place," a Seattle Public Schools spokesperson told KTTH Radio....
