Zebulon Police play ball with teens

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with child abandonment after allegedly leaving her two-year-old daughter with two strangers at a hospital and not returning. Carolina Vizcarra, 33, was accused of leaving her two-year-old daughter with two strangers – one of whom happened to be an off-duty police officer – at Miami’s Mercy Hospital, saying she was going to use the restroom. Police say she did not return.Ms Vizcarra was arrested and later charged with one count of child abandonment, after detectives received a call saying a woman was looking for a baby girl. The caller provided a...

HOMELESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO