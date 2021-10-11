CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Zebulon Police play ball with teens

restorationnewsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEBULON — It’s not uncommon to find people playing basketball at the Zebulon Community Center, but o... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasborderbusiness.com

Auditions for children and teens for a play in Pharr

The Pharr Community Theater will have auditions for 7 boys and 7 girls ranging in ages 8 to 17 for A Tejano Christmas Carol, adapted by Pedro Garcia from the original Charles Dickens story and set in the RGV. “All roles will be played by children and teens and the...
PHARR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Zebulon#Play Ball#Police#The Wake Weekly
Popculture

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale police locate missing teen

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says Samantha E. Pettit was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Friedline Drive in Carbondale. Police say Pettit is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and...
CARBONDALE, IL
The Independent

Homeless mother arrested for leaving daughter with strangers in hospital says she was trying to give her new life

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with child abandonment after allegedly leaving her two-year-old daughter with two strangers at a hospital and not returning. Carolina Vizcarra, 33, was accused of leaving her two-year-old daughter with two strangers – one of whom happened to be an off-duty police officer – at Miami’s Mercy Hospital, saying she was going to use the restroom. Police say she did not return.Ms Vizcarra was arrested and later charged with one count of child abandonment, after detectives received a call saying a woman was looking for a baby girl. The caller provided a...
HOMELESS
BBC

Jordan Monaghan: Trial hears mum found baby dead in buggy

A mother found her baby boy dead in his pushchair after his father took him swimming, a court has heard. Jordan Monaghan, 30, of Blackburn, is alleged to have murdered 21-month-old Logan eight months after killing his daughter Ruby, who was 24 days old. Preston Crown Court heard Logan was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

‘This Was Not A Suicide’: New Evidence In Death Of Ellen Greenberg, Philadelphia Teacher Found Stabbed 20 Times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is revealing new evidence in the death of a Philadelphia school teacher that happened more than a decade ago when she was found stabbed 20 times. On Friday, Ellen Greenberg’s family and their attorney will make their case to a city judge to argue her death was a homicide, not a suicide. Greenberg was a beloved teacher who worked at Juniata Park Academy. “Ellen was a very very good, caring person,” Josh Greenberg, Ellen’s father, said. But her parents say she had her life cut short at just 27-years old after she was found dead in her Manayunk apartment...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

School cancels Halloween parade because event ‘marginalises people of colour’

An elementary school in Seattle has cancelled its annual Halloween parade this year as the event “marginalises students of colour who do not celebrate the holiday”.The Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary School’s racial equity team decided to cancel the “Pumpkin Parade”, where students dress up in Halloween costumes, after deliberating for five years. Parents were told about their decision on 8 October through a newsletter.“Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalises students of colour who do not celebrate the holiday. Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place," a Seattle Public Schools spokesperson told KTTH Radio....
SOCIETY
West Hawaii Today

Police locate teen reported as runaway

UPDATE: Hawaii Island police reported Tuesday that 14-year-old Isabel Hoffman, who had been reported as a runaway, had been located in good health in Hilo. Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Isabel Hoffman of Kea‘au, who was reported as a runaway. Hoffman was last...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy