Leach: 'If we relax against the University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football'

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, left, and Alabama coach Nick Saban talk before the start of last season's game in Tuscaloosa. Leach's Bulldogs lost 41-0 to the eventual national champions. Gary Cosby Jr. | Tuscaloosa News via AP)

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State, like the rest of the nation, spent last weekend learning that an Alabama program which hasn’t lost since 2019 is indeed human.

In MSU’s case, it saw Alabama fail to do what State did the week prior: go to Texas A&M and win in front of a daunting Kyle Field crowd.

Twitter will tell you all about Mississippi State’s "transitive property" win over Alabama, but MSU head coach Mike Leach knows one loss is unlikely to deter Nick Saban’s program.

“If we relax against the University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football,” Leach said.

Rather than diminish Alabama’s resume by focusing on its loss to a Texas A&M team that was unranked ahead of the game, Leach acknowledged the difficult of playing at Kyle Field and doing what MSU did.

“Anybody that thinks there’s 30 teams better than Texas A&M is out of their mind,” Leach said. “...You had two good teams play, and the home team won.”

Leach said he’s known Saban for a while before becoming a head coach in the SEC last season with MSU.

He praised Saban’s ability to push his players regardless of their talent level along with Saban’s ability to evaluate which highly-touted recruits have the potential to pan out.

Voters may feel Alabama is the No. 5 team in the nation, but when coming off losses Leach is aware there is hardly a dropoff.

Alabama has pounced on opponents after rare losses in recent years.

Since 2017, Alabama wins by an average of 23 points following a loss – not taking into account a season-opener following a season-ending loss.

Alabama came into Starkville in 2019 after losing to Joe Burrow’s LSU team and beat Mississippi State 38-7.