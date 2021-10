The Philadelphia Flyers made ten more roster cuts today as the opening night lineup for next week is finally beginning to really take shape. The waiving of Connor Bunnaman would suggest that Jackson Cates has beat him out for a spot on the roster as a bottom-six forward or extra skater option for the club. Cates also notably beat out Morgan Frost, who was looking to earn a spot at center in the wake of Kevin Hayes’ injury and surgery. Frost, who missed all but the opening two games last season with injuries, played well in the preseason and performed well in camp but he didn’t stand out enough to the coaching staff to stick around at the moment. Don’t be surprised to see him back with Philadelphia sooner than later, however.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO