Joliet Police “Battle Buddy” Program Receives Local Donation
On Friday, October 8, 2021, representatives from Country Financial presented members of the Joliet Police Department’s “Battle Buddy” veteran crisis intervention program with a donation of $1,500.00 to further assist Joliet area military veterans. The donation was made possible through Country Financials’ Operation Helping Heroes program, which provides funding for first responders, military, and veteran organizations, as well as teachers. The Battle Buddy program includes a select group of Joliet Police Officers who have served in all branches of the military and, when/if available, will be dispatched to calls for despondent and/or suicidal veterans & active military members. Currently, there are 27 JPD sworn personnel in the program (ranging in rank from Officer to Deputy Chief), all of whom have volunteered and have taken critical incident crisis intervention training.www.959theriver.com
