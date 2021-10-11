Album Reviews: The Nth Power and Leyla McCalla with Michot's Melody Makers

(Nouveau Electric Records) It’s always exciting to hear Louis Michot and Leyla McCalla collaborate. Both musicians are remarkable in their work not only preserving traditional music — Cajun and south Louisianan styles for Michot and Haitian folk for McCalla — but shattering any stuffy assumptions about these styles, proving they’re living, breathing and current. McCalla in 2016 joined Michot in New York City for performances as part of the fiddler and singer’s residency at The Stone, a space for experimental and avant-garde works. McCalla and her cello then appeared on the Lost Bayou Ramblers’ “Kalenda,” and last year she joined Michot’s Melody Makers at the Music Box Village as well as a few performances at the Broadside over the last months.