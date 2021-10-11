St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Clown Town, Big Sam and more New Orleans events happening Oct. 12-18

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest at calender.gambitweekly.com. Jazz Fest isn’t happening, but there is Festin’ at Faubourg at the brewery in New Orleans East. The Creole String Beans perform Friday. Saturday brings George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Alex McMurray and Honey Island Swamp Band. Sunday’s lineup features the New Orleans Suspects, Little Freddie King and Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes. There are food vendors and games. Admission is free, and there’s a free shuttle from Brieux Carre. Visit the Faubourg Brewery website for details.