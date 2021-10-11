Pig in a poke

There’s something many politicians would rather the public didn’t know, and the fewer who are aware of it, the better. When governmental bodies spend money, it isn’t theirs. Cities, counties, states, nations – they have no assets. What is spent belongs to the taxpayers. Public funding, public property, public interest. It’s the No. 1 reason that the average citizen has a right to public documents and access to governmental meetings in that are in any way related to tax dollars.