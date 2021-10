XI'AN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- With a few clicks on a smartphone, a giant machine roared to life and coal briquettes began to be transported to the surface of the conveyor belts. "I can even control the conveyor and other equipment in the coal mine from home by using a management application on my phone," said 32-year-old Cai Jin at a spacious and illuminated work platform that is around 280 meters below ground at the Caojiatan Coal Mine, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

