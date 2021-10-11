The Greyhound is a new gastropub in Covington

When chef Torre Solazzo planned the daily staff meal for her team at Del Porto Ristorante in Covington, the last thing anybody wanted to eat was Italian food. “We all wanted to eat the foods from our childhood, the ethnic foods that bring back good memories,” the chef says with her trademark effervescence. The accumulation of those meals now fills the menu at The Greyhound, the latest restaurant from chefs Torre and David Solazzo in downtown Covington.