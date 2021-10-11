CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Sue Strachan on cafe brulot, New Orleans' flaming boozy coffee drink

By WILL COVIELLO
NOLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCafe brulot is an after-dinner spiced-coffee drink flamed with brandy and orange liqueur. It’s served at old-line New Orleans restaurants, usually in dramatic fashion with tableside service. Sue Strachan wrote the recently released “The Cafe Brulot,” the latest book in a series about New Orleans cocktails published by LSU Press. Strachan has written for The Times-Picayune, The Advocate, Gambit and other local publications, and she’s a former public relations director for the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Jean Lafitte, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Broussard, LA
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Lafitte

Comments / 0

Community Policy