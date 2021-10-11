Sue Strachan on cafe brulot, New Orleans' flaming boozy coffee drink

Cafe brulot is an after-dinner spiced-coffee drink flamed with brandy and orange liqueur. It’s served at old-line New Orleans restaurants, usually in dramatic fashion with tableside service. Sue Strachan wrote the recently released “The Cafe Brulot,” the latest book in a series about New Orleans cocktails published by LSU Press. Strachan has written for The Times-Picayune, The Advocate, Gambit and other local publications, and she’s a former public relations director for the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.