Indiana State

Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly nominated for U.S. Ambassadorship

By HSPA News Service
The Lebanon Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly has been nominated by President Joe Biden for Ambassador to the Holy See. The announcement was made in a series of other nominations released by The White House. Donnelly, of Granger, served as U.S. Senator from 2013 to ‘19 before losing his seat in 2018 to Mike Braun. He also formerly served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to ‘13, representing Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
