Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly nominated for U.S. Ambassadorship
Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly has been nominated by President Joe Biden for Ambassador to the Holy See. The announcement was made in a series of other nominations released by The White House. Donnelly, of Granger, served as U.S. Senator from 2013 to ‘19 before losing his seat in 2018 to Mike Braun. He also formerly served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to ‘13, representing Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.www.reporter.net
