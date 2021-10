Alias: Ips beetle, engraver beetle, or simple “bark beetle.” Ips beetles are small, usually about a quarter of an inch long. They can vary in color from dark brown to black. Their back end tends to have a rough surface that look like spikes or bumps on sandpaper. Their heads tend to be very blunt. The Ips beetle is an insect known for spending a majority of their life under the bark of coniferous trees. Adults tunnel into the tree, causing sawdust to protrude from the entrance hole. While inside the adults lay their eggs and die. The larvae spend their life under the bark, pupate, and only emerge as adults. As multiple adults emerge at once, it will make the tree look like it has been “peppered” with birdshot.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO