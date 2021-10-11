Wamego man killed in Sunday crash on Military Trail Road
Authorities say a Wamego man was killed early Sunday in a rollover accident on Military Trail Road near Bluebird Road, west of Wamego. According to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager, an investigation into the crash determined 34-year-old Joshua Higdon was traveling eastbound in his truck at a high rate of speed, when he lost control and the truck rolled. Higdon, the lone occupant, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene by Pottawatomie County EMS.1350kman.com
