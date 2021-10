Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 activity in Culpeper County Public Schools has reached what looks like a kind of steady state. This past week, the school division reported 36 new cases among students and staff, and 158 quarantines among students and staff. One case was that of a staff person. Thirty-five cases were among students. Of the student quarantines, 92 students had close contact with a contagious person in school and 66 had close contact outside of school, the division said.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO