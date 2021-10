Enrique Mutsoli led Lyndhurst with three goals and one assist in its 6-1 victory against New Milford in New Milford. Ali Celik pitched in for Lyndhurst (4-2) with two goals and two assists as Seif Meky produced the other goal in the win. Matthew Martins, Andrew Carrion and Jonas Amaral contributed with one assist each while Matthew Makar and Lucas Baroni delivered three saves apiece between the pipes.

LYNDHURST, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO