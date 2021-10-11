CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Corporate land grabs, new hydroelectric plants forcing Mayans to bolt for U.S., activists say

By Julian Resendiz
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNW3h_0cOELfaR00

EL PASO, Texas ( Border Report ) – Centuries after the European conquest, indigenous people in the Americas are still being displaced from their communities and witnessing the exploitation of their environment, a panel of activists said.

From land grabs by investors in Guatemala intent on planting cash-crops ion Maya lands to government collusion with multinational mining and energy corporations in Central America, this displacement often leads to more unplanned migration to the United States, the activists said.

“Our communities endured the genocide of the 1980s and 90s. But (discrimination) and environmental destruction continue from those in power that make the rich richer and the poor poorer,” said Francisco Chavez, a human rights defender who fled death threats in Guatemala two years ago.

Speaking on a Zoom conference to commemorate Indigenous People Day, he and others said unbridled exploitation of natural resources on Indigenous lands and government corruption that facilitates violence against resistant tribes that led to the recent murders of dozens of activists in Guatemala and prompted thousands to migrate.

“We are concerned that indigenous people are still being discriminated and pushed aside. The murders continue,” said Maya Ixil activist Gaspar Cobo. “We will defend what little we have left – the land, the mountains, the water.”

Indigenous Peoples Day is a national holiday that either replaces or is commemorated alongside Columbus Day. President Biden last week issued a proclamation honoring America’s first inhabitants and the tribal nations that survive them.

Activists say forced migration happens in Central America when large-scale farmers or mining operations expand and buy out or shoo-off Indigenous people who practice natural farming. Expropriation to make way for massive hydroelectric projects also disrupts Maya villagers’ way of life.

Indigenous tribes in Mexico suffer violence and displacement as well, said Salvador Gonzalez, of the nonprofit Madre Nuestra Inc., in El Paso.

He talked about the murder of Tarahumara Indian activists like Julian Carrillo , whose family spoke out against illegal logging and clandestine drug farms near Guadalupe y Calvo, Chihuahua. Carrillo’s son was murdered in 2016, his home burned, and then he was shot to death in 2018 in the town of Coloradas de la Virgen.

Carrillo is one of 17 Tarahumaras killed in recent years for defending his land, Gonzalez said.

“The easy way to get their land is to eliminate (tribal) leaders,” Gonzalez said. He lamented how society often honors indigenous people in word but not deed.

“They have important lessons of wisdom to teach us. […] They have a better sense of community, solidarity for each other and respect for nature, for Mother Earth, than those who call ourselves ‘civilized,’” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

DHS to require vaccines for essential and non-essential travelers

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced non-essential travel by land or ferry will be open to Canada and Mexico, requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated. Rio Grande Valley mayors said this is a positive thing for the region, pointing towards economic growth. “It’s an economic impact that has […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hispanic Heritage Month: Café owner establishes a corner of Colombia in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Colombian business owner in Brownsville is serving a taste of her home country while honoring the people and culture that make her product special.  Colombia may not be known as the biggest coffee bean exporter, but it does have a reputation as the best. The South American country’s geographic location, high altitude, and climate make it a suitable place for coffee plants to grow, but the high standard […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Industry
El Paso, TX
Business
ValleyCentral

$36.4M coming to support Operation Lone Star as thousands of pounds of drugs seized since March

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral/Border Report) — More state funding is coming toward efforts to stop drug and people smuggling into Texas, according to a press release Thursday from the governor’s office. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office will award more than $36.4 million in grants that support the efforts of Operation Lone Star. A total of […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Hurricane Pamela barrels toward Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela continued to strengthen Tuesday as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast and could become a near-major hurricane before hitting somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 250 miles (405 kilometers) southwest of Mazatlan Tuesday and was moving north at […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Chavez
ValleyCentral

DPS and TMD eyeing cartel activity across the border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) gave an update Thursday morning on Operation Lone Star (OLS). A month after the Haitian migrant surge in Del Rio, immigration activity in the valley continues to be business as usual. Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director for DPS said “We’re seeing about 2,000 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the town of Kongsberg announced the deaths at a news conference. “The man who carried out the act has been […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Guatemala#Mexico#Illegal Logging#Bolt#Mayans#Border Report#European#Indigenous
ValleyCentral

Planned Parenthood offering free morning-after pills in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Planned Parenthood South Texas (PPST) will offer free emergency contraception pills as a response to Texas’ abortion ban, according to a release. All PPST health centers are offering free emergency contraceptive pills, also known as “Plan B” or “the morning-after pill,” these include the Harlingen and...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Expert: Federal executive order mandating vaccines trumps state order barring them

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order this week banning companies in Texas from requiring employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine in response to a September order by President Joe Biden requiring businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccinations or test employees weekly for COVID. In his executive order banning […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
457
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy