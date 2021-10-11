CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Remembering Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson

d23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuthie Tompson, who began her career at The Walt Disney Studios as a painter in the Ink & Paint Department, and went on to major roles in final check, scene planning, and the Camera Department, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday at her home at the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, California. She was 111 years old. Tompson worked at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1975 after completing work on The Rescuers (1977). Among her many accomplishments, she became one of the first three women invited to join the International Photographers Union, Local 659 of the IATSE, in 1952. The employee with the longest history with Walt and Roy O. Disney, Tompson was named a Disney Legend—the prestigious honor bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to The Walt Disney Company—in 2000.

d23.com

Comments / 0

Related
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney Legend Tommy Kirk Passes Away at Age 79

Disney Legend Tommy Kirk passed away September 28th at the age of 79. The actor known mostly for his career with Disney became a Disney Legend in 2006 for his accolades at the company. He starred in films such as Disney’s 1957 classic Old Yeller, as well as 1959’s The Shaggy Dog and 1960’s Swiss Family Robinson.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Disney Animation Legend & Trailblazer Was 111 – Talesbuzz

“Ruthie was a legend among animators, and her creative contributions to Disney — from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Rescuers —- remain beloved classics to this day,” said Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Bob Iger in a statement today. “While we will miss her smile and wonderful sense of humor, her exceptional work and pioneering spirit will forever be an inspiration to us all.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Ruthie Thompson - pioneering animator who worked at Disney for 40 years on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and more - passes away at 111

The animation world has lost a legend, with pioneer Ruthie Thompson passing away at 111 years of age. Thompson, who started her career at Disney as an ink and paint artist on Disney's first animated feature, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, passed peacefully at her home at the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, California on Sunday (via Variety).
ENTERTAINMENT
d23.com

9 Times Tim Curry Joined the Worlds of Disney and Fox

With a long and illustrious career spanning stage, music, television, and film, Tim Curry brings a truly memorable point of view to every character he portrays. Curry’s very first role was in the original London cast of the musical Hair—after which he’s enjoyed a decades-long career delighting all manner of audiences.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
d23.com

Legendary Handprints – Manuel Gonzales

In 1936, the Disney studio needed new artists to work on its first feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Open auditions for artists were held at Rockefeller Center in New York, and Manuel Gonzales was one of 33 selected from thousands of applicants to join the Disney ranks. In 1938, Gonzales took over penciling duties on the Sunday Mickey Mouse comic strip from Disney Legend Floyd Gottfredson. After taking a three-year break for Army service, Gonzales began to pencil and ink the strip in 1946, a role he continued to occupy until 1981.
ENTERTAINMENT
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (10/11/21): Chapek Requested ‘Harmonious’ Disney Playlist, Genie+ Will Not Sell Out at Disney World, Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Passes Away, 50th Celebration Sweepstakes, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 11, 2021.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Ruthie Tompson
spectrumnews1.com

Disney World's 'First Family' remembers excitement of opening day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort brings back cherished memories for the Windsor family, the very first family to visit Magic Kingdom on opening day. What You Need To Know. Marty Windsor Ritter recalls being the first visitors to Walt Disney World. She...
TRAVEL
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Films#Disney Animation#The Walt Disney Studios#The Camera Department#The Walt Disney Company#Iatse#Ub Iwerks
ComicBook

Granville Adams, Oz and Homicide Actor, Dies at 58

Oz and Homicide star Granville Adams has died after a battle with cancer. The actor was 58 years old. Adams' passing was shared by his Oz co-star Kirk Acevedo on social media on Sunday, with Acevedo writing "I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then... Rest easy my friend." Oz showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana also took to social media to pay tribute to Adams. Adams had previously announced his cancer diagnosis in December 2020, sharing a photo on social media of himself in a hospital bed with the caption "F-CK CANCER!".
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
b969fm.com

You Should Watch This Guy Do an Amazing Robin Williams Impression

I don’t know if there’s a ROBIN WILLIAMS biopic in the works, but it looks like an actor named JAMIE COSTA is already campaigning for the lead. Jamie looks like a young Robin Williams, and he does a SPOT-ON impression. And he just released a video called “Robin Test Footage Scene” that makes a huge case for him.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy