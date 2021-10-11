Week ahead, Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2021: Healing and dealing

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Members of Pink with a Passion present a ceremonial check to Maria Parham Health Cancer Center on Monday representing the group’s $2,000 donation to the Cancer Center. Pictured, from the left, are Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners; Natoya Woodard, Carlotta Woodard, Hope Breedlove, Amena Wilson, Barbara Baker and Elaine White, members of Pink with a Passion; Carolyn Faines, Vance County commissioner; Dan Brumitt, Vance County commissioner, Kimberly Smith, director of Maria Parham Health Cancer Center; Michael Gordian, CFO, Maria Parham Health; and Bert Beard, CEO, Maria Parham Health. This is the third year the nonprofit organization has donated to the local center to aid patients needing assistance. To contact or donate to Pink with a Passion, call Amena Wilson at 252-213-5735 or Elaine White at 443-983-7472.
