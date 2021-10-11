Week ahead, Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2021: Healing and dealing

Maya Richmond was named executive director of the Brattleboro-based Windham County Humane Society. She’ll work with current director Annie Guion this fall to transition into the role. Previously, she was director of animal programs and associate director of laboratory support at Middlebury College, also serving on the board of directors of the Addison County Humane Society. She served as director of program development and operations at the Maryland SPCA from 2003 to 2009, and at the Animal Welfare Association in New Jersey from 2009 to the present. Richmond earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Vermont and holds an MBA from St. Michael’s College.

