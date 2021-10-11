CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week ahead, Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2021: Healing and dealing

By Matthew Crowley
norwich.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt therapy-focused Lunch and Learn leads week’s events. A lunchtime session on art’s healing power, a dinner to honor international scholars and the Center for Civic Engagement’s annual Drop ’N Swap highlight the week’s activities at Norwich University. The “How Art Can Heal” Lunch and Learn, at noon Wednesday at...

