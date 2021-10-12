CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Robert Dupont, 36, of Severn, Anne Arundel County, Identified as Victim in Fatal DC Shooting

 12 days ago

MPD

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a man from Severn as the victim in a fatal Washington DC shooting.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 1:12 am, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The decedent was identified as 36 year-old Robert Dupont, of Severn.

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

