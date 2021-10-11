CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No Time To Die' is a solid sendoff for Daniel Craig

By Mitchel Green
Michigan Daily
 3 days ago

"James Bond will return" reads the end credits of every movie in the franchise, but that doesn't stop "No Time To Die" from feeling like a finale. It is, of course, the last film to feature Daniel Craig ("Knives Out") as 007, so there was a pressing need to wrap up the character arcs that have carried the movies since "Casino Royale." But beyond that, every Bond film since "Skyfall" has had to reckon with the idea of Craig aging and ultimately being replaced.

