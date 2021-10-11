CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mersey Beatles: Live at The Ark

By Madeleine Virginia Gannon
Michigan Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll you need is love, and maybe a dose of the Mersey Beatles, too. Live at The Ark, Liverpool’s Mersey Beatles, a Beatles tribute band, brought down the house with a two-set performance of the Beatles’s number-one hits. Referring to themselves as John, Paul, George and Ringo, the Mersey Beatles stayed true to their idols’ roots. The show was part of their 2021-2022 world tour, including appearances across the Midwest and Southern states.

