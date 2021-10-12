Mustard Seed Christian store opens in Hesperia to plant seeds and face giants
While a multitude of Christian-based retailers have closed or moved operations online, one woman is swimming against the tide by opening a brick-and-mortar store in Hesperia. With a degree in business and a heart for people, 32-year-old Janelle (who asked that her last name not be printed) opened Mustard Seed, a Christian bookstore that also sells gifts and apparel, on Oct. 2. The shop is located next door to VIP Express Car Wash on Bear Valley Road, east of I Avenue.www.vvdailypress.com
