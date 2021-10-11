CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax, VA

David Leon Marshall

Fauquier Times-Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Leon Marshall, 68, of Fairfax, VA, passed October 4, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1953. David is survived by his wife, Betty Smith Marshall of Centreville, VA; a daughter, Cassie Adele Lamar-Marshall of Stafford, VA; his father, Elder George Marshall, two sisters: Greer Marshall of Falls Church, VA, and Cynthia Marshall-Stewart of Falls Church, VA; two brothers: Kent Marshall of Dumfries, VA, and Gourth Marshall of Burke, VA. He also leaves to cherish his memory his beloved “other” family which consists of his mother-in-law, Mary E. Smith; brother-in-law, Larry Smith; and two sisters-in-law: Barbara Smith and Regina Smith. In addition, he leaves his “sister from another mother” whom he referred to as “dear heart”, Carolyn Smith. David was preceded in death by his mother, Adele Marshall and a brother, Jeremiah Marshall.

www.fauquier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, VA
City
Burke, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Dumfries, VA
City
Falls Church, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leon
Person
George Marshall

Comments / 0

Community Policy