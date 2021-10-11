CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, CA

Overturned tanker truck leaking diesel fuel

By Tony Reed video
trinityjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m. Fire personnel from Weaverville and Junction City, along with CHP, Sheriff’s Office and Caltrans employees are doing their best to contain diesel fuel pouring from an overturned tanker truck alongside Highway 299 near mile marker 47 just east of Eagle Rock in Junction City. Traffic has been reduced to one-way control. Please exercise caution if you are driving through the area. A full report will appear in the Oct. 13 issue of the Trinity Journal.

