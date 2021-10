San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't interested in expanding Trey Lance's role significantly, if at all. "Trey's our backup quarterback," Shanahan said Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. "This isn't the preseason. We're not just going back and forth all the time. Trey goes in for specific plays or things we want to do. Trey, week in and week out, he gets better each week the more reps he gets on scout team."

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO