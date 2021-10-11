CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury Credits CB Group for Stepping Up

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

The Cardinals dug into their cornerback depth in Sunday's game against the 49ers as typical starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson were out with ribs injuries.

Robert Alford was the only regular who lined up outside for the Cardinals with Antonio Hamilton on the opposite side. Practice-squad corner Jace Whittaker had to fill in the slot.

Alford and Hamilton played 98 and 97 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps with Whittaker playing 46 percent.

After the game, all three received praise.

"Was really proud of Jace Whittaker, Antonio Hamilton and Rob Alford," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday's Zoom press conference. "Really the most action (Alford has) seen in over two years and those guys competed their tails off and really helped us win that football game. You can't say enough good things about them being ready to roll and prepared."

Alford manned the right side while Hamilton was on the left. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance rarely even looked in Alford's direction.

The veteran corner was never targeted, according to Pro Football Reference, as just five of Lance's 15 completions were right of the left hash mark and past the line of scrimmage.

Hamilton saw more action, especially because he had to mark 49ers top receiver Deebo Samuel for a good chunk of his snaps. Naturally, Samuel made a couple of spectacular catches to negate tight coverage.

Still, Hamilton, who signed with the team late in training camp and was primarily a special-teams player before Week 5, continues to show the Cardinals he is a reliable replacement.

"Ham coming in and this is his first year on the team . . . I love pros, guys who just understand their job and do their job at a high level no matter what," safety Budda Baker said postgame. "Whether they're starting, second string, third string, they're going to do their best, and I appreciate those guys so much."

Baker also gave credit to Whittaker, who was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement for tight end Darrell Daniels. The veteran safety said Whittaker is a technical player who always asks questions to try to improve.

Kingsbury said on Monday that the weekend off helped Murphy and Wilson, but the duo will be day-to-day for the time being.

The Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, the sixth-highest scoring team in the NFL but one that heavily relies on the run game.

All Cardinals

Cardinals React to Maxx Williams Injury

Anybody who has played the game of football will tell you that the sport creates a brotherhood between teammates. So when Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams departed Sunday's 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on the final drive of the first half, the Cardinals emptied their side of the field as the entire team went and showed love and gave words of encouragement to Williams before he was driven away in a cart.
NFL
So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
All Cardinals

