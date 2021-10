The last two remaining unbeatens in the SEC will go head-to-head Saturday when No. 11 Kentucky travels to Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia. The winner of the Wildcats and Bulldogs, who are both 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, will not only have the inside track on representing the East in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta but also on a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.