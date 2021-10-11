Reddit DOWN: Is Reddit Offline? Reddit server status update for fans

For such an eggs-quisitely simple form of sustenance, and one which humans have been cracking open and using in cooking for, quite possibly, as long as humans have been in possession of both fire and chickens, eggs seem to cause an eggs-traordinary amount of confusion. How else to explain how it is that in 2021, our ears still perk up when we hear that Martha Stewart has revealed "the" secret ingredient you need to put in your scrambled eggs? Or that at this stage in the ongoing rise of modern civilization, there is still a question as to the proper way to boil an egg? And yet, if you were to Google that very question, your curiosity would be met with roughly 136 million search results in under just a single second (via Google). And not all of them would be the same; to the contrary, the topic of eggs and how to cook them tends to provoke strong emotional responses, some going all the way back to childhood.

