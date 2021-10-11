CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Reddit DOWN: Is Reddit Offline? Reddit server status update for fans

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 3 days ago

Reddit servers appear to be down, preventing users from logging in, posting and commenting. The status of the Reddit server is a grim read for fans, who have complained that they can’t access the service. Independent website Down Detector has received hundreds of reports of Reddit not working. The outage...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Reddit Is Loving This 'Astronaut' Boiled Egg

For such an eggs-quisitely simple form of sustenance, and one which humans have been cracking open and using in cooking for, quite possibly, as long as humans have been in possession of both fire and chickens, eggs seem to cause an eggs-traordinary amount of confusion. How else to explain how it is that in 2021, our ears still perk up when we hear that Martha Stewart has revealed "the" secret ingredient you need to put in your scrambled eggs? Or that at this stage in the ongoing rise of modern civilization, there is still a question as to the proper way to boil an egg? And yet, if you were to Google that very question, your curiosity would be met with roughly 136 million search results in under just a single second (via Google). And not all of them would be the same; to the contrary, the topic of eggs and how to cook them tends to provoke strong emotional responses, some going all the way back to childhood.
GOOGLE
makeuseof.com

5 Tools to Discover the Best Twitter Threads, Reddit Comments, and Discussions

Twitter threads and Reddit posts contain some of the best stories and insights, but they're hard to discover. These free tools will ensure you don't miss social posts you should be reading. Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms on the internet have given anyone and everyone a soapbox. In this constant...
INTERNET
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy? 4 Trending On Reddit While Facebook’s Down

That’s right; Facebook is down. But not only Facebook but the whole suite of Zuck’s apps. Instagram is down, WhatsApp is down, and even Messenger is down. Why is Facebook down? Well, if you go to its Twitter feed, the company explained that it is “aware that some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Status Update#Reddit Offline#Down Detector#The Down Detector#News#Media Agencies#The Content Source
Daily Targum

Scrolling through Reddit? Here are some interesting threads to check out

In the age of the internet, different subgroups can be created in the blink of an eye. In terms of information, Reddit is one of the best social media platforms. Memes circulate at a breakneck speed, and it’s almost impossible to keep up with everything that circulates through the internet in a day.
INTERNET
cityindex.co.uk

Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?

Below is a list of the top 10 most mentioned US stocks on the WallStreetBets thread on Reddit over the last 24 hours on October 6, 2021, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been excluded. Palantir. SmileDirectClub. Facebook. Tilray. Tesla. ContextLogic. GameStop. Camber Energy. Alibaba. Apple.
MARKETS
Mashed

This Tofu Knife TikTok Has Reddit Confused

Molecular gastronomy has gotten a bad name — literally. Heston Blumenthal, one of the culinary movement's more prominent players, says the process of transforming food through science should never have been called "molecular gastronomy" because the name makes it sound elitist and too complicated (via The Guardian). TikToker @asianmuminlaw, whose account is called "Dr. Ding's Molecular Cuisine," wants to bring this esoteric trend to the masses. They're succeeding: The 50-plus videos they've posted to the platform have received 67 million likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Instagram
digg.com

This Reddit Thread Of The Most Useful Websites That Most People Might Not Know About Will Make You Fall Down The Ultimate Internet Rabbit Hole

Despite the fact that the World Wide Web comprises 1.88 billion websites, with the rise of social media, it can sometimes feel like we use just five of them. Redditor u/SauloJr quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the most useful unknown websites that they wished more people knew about, and netizens enthusiastically offered some of their favorite lesser-known fruits of the web.
INTERNET
Variety

Snapchat Down: App Experienced Widespread Technical Issues for More Than Three Hours

UPDATED: Snapchat users reported problems accessing the app Wednesday, in what appeared to be an outage affecting multiple regions for more than three hours. User reports of problems with Snapchat from across the U.S. started to surge at about 7:15 a.m. ET, according to uptime-monitoring site DownDetector. Many Snapchat users said they couldn’t post Stories or send messages. The company’s support account on Twitter on Wednesday acknowledged the issues in a post, saying, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now — hang tight, we’re looking into it!” At 10:31 a.m. ET, the account gave the all clear,...
CELL PHONES
NewsTalk 1290

15 Q-Anon Stories From Reddit That Will Blow Your Mind

It’s not easy when you live with family members or loved ones with differing political or social opinions. While a lot of conflict can be handled with informed conversation, it can still be really hard to navigate tough or awkward discourse. It’s even more difficult when those family members subscribe to extremist viewpoints, such as the right-wing conspiracy group QAnon.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy